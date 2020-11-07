SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UW Commit Tunuufi a Dominant Force, Puts HS Team into Utah Semis

Mike Martin

Voi Tunuufi, a University of Washington commit from Salt Lake City, collected two sacks among his 13 tackles in a dominating performance on Friday night to lead his East High School team into the Utah state semifinals. 

A mobile defensive tackle, Tunuufi helped East to a 35-18 victory over American Fork, reversing a 69-49 loss to the same team two months earlier during the regular season.

"It feels good," Tunuufi said. 

In the previous meeting, the two teams scored early and often but Tunuufi and East were unable to keep pace with American Fork's Maddux "Mad Dog" Madsen, a junior quarterback who threw for 628 yards and 9 touchdowns in the game.

This time, Tunuufi harrassed the American Fork ace while his team used a power run game to keep the ball out of Madsen's hands. East rushed for a whopping 454 yards on 54 carries. 

Tunuufi had his third consecutive game with 13 tackles, bringing his season total to 124 tackles, among them 14 sacks from his defensive interior position.

East faces top-ranked and unbeaten Corner Canyon next Thursday for the right to play in the state championship game.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Organizational Skills Ran Deep in James Family

The coach's daughter, a UW cheerleader and student prior to the national championship season, gave her dad an organizational tip that worked.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

A Moment with UW Offensive Coordinator John Donovan

The Huskies' new offensive leader will wait another week before he can show what his offense can do and what he's all about under game conditions.

Dan Raley

by

HuskyFan1982

Tailback Kamari Pleasant Appears Ready to Kickstart UW Football Career

The senior turned up on the Husky depth chart as a surprising starter. Can he make it last for a long time?

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Cal Was Left with No Players for Position Area, Forcing Cancellation with UW

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Brunell Never Felt Quite Right During the Title Run

One of the drawbacks to the University of Washington's national championship season was the struggle that quarterback Mark Brunell went through. It wasn't fair.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Film Study with Kuao Peihopa, a 2021 UW Defensive Tackle Commit

The Husky recruit from Honolulu breaks down his highlight tape with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller. Take a look at this promising player with his commentary.

Trevor Mueller

Road to 1991 Perfection: Gambling UW Defense Made Sun Devils Unrecognizable

The Huskies used to thrive on being bold and fearless. They brought everyone on the blitz at times. All 11 guys.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Lake Says UW-Cal Game is On and Within an Hour Pac-12 Cancels It

A Golden Bears player tested positive for COVID-19, creating uncertainty around the Huskies' season opener.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Taking a Deep Dive into Jimmy Lake's First Husky Depth Chart

Questions and observations abound over the new University of Washington coach's initial two-deep lineups released in advance of the opener at Cal.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

UW-Cal Opener on Saturday in Jeopardy After Bears Report Positive Player Test

Officials from both schools are talking and trying figure out what to do next as the Berkeley team deals with the virus.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen