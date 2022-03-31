Skip to main content

UW Has Offers Out to 6 Mater Dei Recruits, Including Both Tackles

DeAndre Carter is the latest recipient from the Southern California powerhouse.

Hoping success breeds more success, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football staff has offered six members of the Mater Dei High School national championship team.

The most recent is offensive tackle DeAndre Carter, the biggest guy from that 12-0 team from Santa Ana, California.

Carter, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, might be the best of all of them, too.

A Class of 2024 recruit, he holds offers from 13 schools, among them Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

The Huskies, with a history of signing top Mater Dei lineman in redshirt freshman guard Myles Murao, offered both tackles from the Monarchs' latest team over a matter of a few hours on Tuesday. 

His bookend is Brandon Baker, who's the same age and height yet 50 pounds lighter than Carter.  

The UW also has offered Mater Dei wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, inside linebacker Leviticus Su'a, tight end Spencer Shannon and cornerback Daryus Dixson.

Landing one or two of them would be a boon. Both the UW and UCLA have offered both should they want to be a package deal.

Carter moves well while carrying so much weight around as a young high school player. As college coaches mull his future position possibilities, he also shows a sense of humor.

"I play left tackle but my offers were the same for any lineman [position] and we talked about moving me inside," he told Sportzshala.com. "Honestly, I expected this because coaches have told me all my life that I would probably be a fullback."

The Huskies see him as a lineman all the way, regularly knocking down people.

Washington Huskies
