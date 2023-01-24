UW Loses Commitment from Arizona Edge After Notre Dame Visits Him

They're just 15- to 18-year-old boys, not yet men, probably a little impulsive at times, maybe a little fickle.

Whatever the reason, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football program just had a fourth recruit pull out of an oral commitment, with edge rusher Jaxson Jones from Yuma, Arizona, the latest to say no thanks.

On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Jones posted his change of heart a few hours after his Yuma Catholic High School coaching staff tweeted out a photo showing Notre Dame recruiters on campus to see the 3-star recruit who hails from the Class of 2024.

Jones joins T.J. Riggs High (S.D.) quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, St. John Bosco (Calif.) defensive lineman Sua Lefotu and Sultana (Calif.) wide receiver LaMason Waller III as one-time UW commits who have changed their minds with DeBoer's staff.

Kienholz, a 2023 recruit, picked up a late offer from Ohio State in December and signed with the Buckeyes, while Lefotu, another 2023 prospect, and Waller, from the 2025 class, each saw their recruitment significantly take off, maybe much more than they originally envisioned.

Waller committed to the Huskies, who were one of his earliest pursuers, but he has 36 offers now. He's just a sophomore.

Lefotu, who played alongside signed UW linebacker Deven Bryant at St. John Bosco, should have another school lined up by Feb. 1 and sign at that time.

Jones, who has 4.55-second 40-yard dash speed as an edge rusher, committed to the Huskies the day after he watched them beat Michigan State 39-28 at Husky Stadium, a memory that apparently has grown faint.

He has 13 offers now, a list that includes Michigan, USC and Notre Dame.

