UW Makes Offer to California Guard, Loses His Teammate to Oregon

The Huskies got in line for the services of Kylan Boswell but couldn't land 5-star point guard Dior Johnson.

The rebuilding University of Washington basketball program continues to aim high in pursuing national recruits, offering a scholarship to Kylan Boswell, a class of 2023 guard from Centennial High School School in Corona, California.

In just two days, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell, who is unrated as a player because he just finished his sophomore year, has fielded offers from some of the nation's top college programs, among them Kansas, Louisville, UCLA, Arizona and Texas.

At the same time, the Huskies learned that Boswell's backcourt teammate and 5-star guard Dior Johnson chose Oregon over the UW, Kentucky, Alabama and the NBL.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Johnson originally is from New York state and has known UW coach Mike Hopkins for some time, but that didn't sway him to Seattle and the Huskies. He'll likely play just one college season before turning to the NBA.

Centennial High, which is located in the Riverside area east of Los Angeles, answers to the nickname Huskies.

In speaking with recruiting analysts, Boswell said that new Husky assistant coach and former NBA player Quincy Pondexter was recruiting him. He also mentioned that he didn't know much about the program yet, which considering its 5-21 record last season, might be a good thing.

Boswell is considered a can't-miss shooter and he put his exceptional talents on display last weekend while helping Centennial win a Section 7 championship in the Phoenix area.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven