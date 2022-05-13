UW Offers 8th Mater Dei Player, Biggest and Youngest One So Far

As Mater Dei High rolled to a relatively easy 44-7 football victory over San Mateo in the California open division state championship game, things didn't seem quite fair.

The Monarchs kept many of their starters in to the end, in particular their dominant offensive linemen.

Actually the champs were doing San Mateo a huge favor.

One of those forced to watch this postseason demolition and patiently wait his turn to play was offensive tackle Peter Langi.

That's 6-foot-5, 340-pound freshman Peter Langi.

Maybe the next-big-thing in the orange-colored jersey No. 75.

While everyone else ultimately will find out about this guy, the University of Washington clearly has been doing its homework — on Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's crew became the first school to offer Langi a football scholarship.

Langi showed up at Mater Dei as a 6-foot-4, 325-pound newcomer who now stands a little taller and considerably heavier.

While it's pleasing to be part of a California state title-holder that doubled as the national champion, players such as Langi have to adhere to the system, which can be lonely at times. The big kid's Twitter profile picture shows him standing alone in an end zone.

Where he gets his place to shine these days is in the football camps, such as the Giant Skillz National Showcase, which was held in late February in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports was on scene and filed the following report on Mater Dei's promising youngster:

"Langi manhandled just about every player he went up against and was rarely tested. At 6-5, 340 pounds, he’s a massive kid with long arms and a serious mean streak. He moves well and we could see him line up at tackle or guard moving forward and his upside is very high."

Langi is the eighth Mater Dei player to receive a Husky football scholarship proposal since DeBoer's staff took over in December. The Huskies are simply attacking that roster with a vengeance.

For those wondering, the Southern California school had 98 players in uniform last season.

For the Huskies, that's eight down, 90 players to go.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven