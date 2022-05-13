Skip to main content

UW Offers 8th Mater Dei Player, Biggest and Youngest One So Far

The Huskies have extended a scholarship to 6-foot-5, 340-pound Peter Langi.

As Mater Dei High rolled to a relatively easy 44-7 football victory over San Mateo in the California open division state championship game, things didn't seem quite fair.

The Monarchs kept many of their starters in to the end, in particular their dominant offensive linemen. 

Actually the champs were doing San Mateo a huge favor. 

One of those forced to watch this postseason demolition and patiently wait his turn to play was offensive tackle Peter Langi. 

That's 6-foot-5, 340-pound freshman Peter Langi.

Maybe the next-big-thing in the orange-colored jersey No. 75.

While everyone else ultimately will find out about this guy, the University of Washington clearly has been doing its homework — on Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's crew became the first school to offer Langi a football scholarship.

Langi showed up at Mater Dei as a 6-foot-4, 325-pound newcomer who now stands a little taller and considerably heavier.

While it's pleasing to be part of a California state title-holder that doubled as the national champion, players such as Langi have to adhere to the system, which can be lonely at times. The big kid's Twitter profile picture shows him standing alone in an end zone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where he gets his place to shine these days is in the football camps, such as the Giant Skillz National Showcase, which was held in late February in San Juan Capistrano, California. 

Greg Biggins of 247Sports was on scene and filed the following report on Mater Dei's promising youngster:

"Langi manhandled just about every player he went up against and was rarely tested. At 6-5, 340 pounds, he’s a massive kid with long arms and a serious mean streak. He moves well and we could see him line up at tackle or guard moving forward and his upside is very high."

Langi is the eighth Mater Dei player to receive a Husky football scholarship proposal since DeBoer's staff took over in December. The Huskies are simply attacking that roster with a vengeance. 

For those wondering, the Southern California school had 98 players in uniform last season.

For the Huskies, that's eight down, 90 players to go.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kahlee Tafai, left, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

In a Week of QB Hunting, Huskies Offer SoCal Offensive Lineman

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Elijah Brown (12) has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer 5th Quarterback In Week's Time

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Hugh McElhenny is the UW's most heralded junior-college transfer.
Football

Huskies' 10 Greatest Junior College Transfers

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Noa Ngalu (92) leaves practice with Jacob Bandes (55) and Tuli Letuligasenoa (91).
Football

Ngalu Becomes Third Player to Leave Huskies Since Spring Ball Ended

By Dan Raley18 hours ago
Landon Hatchett, long hair, was a steady spring visitor to Husky Stadium.
Recruiting

Younger Hatchett Releases Final 5 Choices; Huskies Were No-Brainer

By Dan Raley19 hours ago
Elisha Jackett has a UW offer.
Recruiting

SoCal Offensive Tackle Has Huskies Among Final 5 Options

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Myles Jackson, Millikan High QB, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Put on QB Blitz and Offer 4 This Week, Including Long Beach Prospect

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Isaiah Chisholm (8) has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Go Back in Time to Offer Scholarship to Throwback LB

By Dan RaleyMay 12, 2022