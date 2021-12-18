UW Offers Bakersfield Receiver Who Dealt with Own Coaching Change

Tybo Rogers, a California slot receiver who on Friday received a University of Washington scholarship offer, can relate to the Huskies better than most recruits.

Bakersfield High School fired his football coach, Michael Stewart, three games into the past season.

The school next chose Rashaan Shehee, a former Husky and NFL running back, as the replacement coach.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 180-pound Rogers withstood all of these distractions to rush 111 times for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns, and haul in 31 passes for 614 yards and 6 scores, finishing with 17 TDs in all after scoring on a kickoff return.

Rogers proved resilient in many ways, overcoming a severe ankle sprain and leg cramps, to snap off a 31-yard scoring run in the Drillers' 21-14 playoff win over Frontier. Bakersfield, winning three of four postseason games, finished 6-6.

"It was bothering me but it's football and you fight," he told reporters afterward. I came here for my boys. That's what I do."

Rogers plays for the same high school that sent Cameron Williams, now a junior safety, to the Huskies.

Shehee, while coaching and teaching at Bakersfield High, played for neighboring Foothills High across town before attending the UW. He remains a huge supporter of Rogers.

"He's a great player and he's going to continue to fight for his teammates," the interim coach said.

Stewart, the previous coach, was a Bakersfield alum who played at Fresno State and in the NFL. He was dismissed after the team began 0-3 and he was accused of causing friction between himself and others.

Rogers, rated as a 3-star recruit, also holds offers from Colorado, Oregon State and Utah.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven