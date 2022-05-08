Skip to main content

UW Offers Big-Play San Diego Cornerback

Isaiah Buxton is just a sophomore at Mater Dei Catholic High, just getting started.

Cornerback Isaiah Buxton played only his sophomore season of football for San Diego's Meter Dei Catholic High School, not to be confused with Mater Dei in the greater Los Angeles. area

There's no mistaking the 6-foot, 160-pound Buxton with anyone else. He's a kid on a fast track.

As a 10th-grader, he returned kickoffs 75 and 72 yards for touchdowns.

He blocked a punt.and a field goal, and  recovered an onside kick.

In the 2-AA state championship game in Modesto, Buxton was at his very best and he intercepted two passes, returning one of them 88 yards for a score in a 36-25 victory over Central Catholic.

This past week, University of Washington recruiters decided they had seen enough and offered the Class of 2024 defensive back a scholarship, giving him eight and counting. 

Buxton, a trackman with 10.96-second speed over 100 meters, comes off a season in which he also collected 29 tackles, 4 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.

"He just gets the game of football like you've never seen at his age," Verlain Betofe, Mater Dei Catholic offensive coordinator, told BYU's ESPN radio affiliate. "He's a kid who is going to be extremely successful. He attacks the ball like a receiver playing corner."

Buxton also holds offers from Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Syracuse, a list just beginning to form. 

