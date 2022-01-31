UW Offers Edge Rusher from Nation's Capital

Dylan Stewart plays football for Friendship Collegiate Academy, a charter high school program in the nation's capitol. It's been in existence for just 18 years, or a little longer than him.

As Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters unearth prospective talent from coast to coast, they were able to convince this 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore edge rusher to travel to Seattle this past weekend and look over the facilities and meet everyone as part of a Junior Day event.

From Washington to Washington.

Before it was over, the Husky staff offered Stewart a scholarship.

By no means is this 10th-grader a hidden find suddenly uncovered by these new hard-working UW football sleuths. He has 16 offers and among them are Alabama, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Still, he was a bit wide-eyed to come see what the Huskies had to offer.

"When I was a kid starting out playing ball, I never thought I would have even one offer, so to have all of these offers after my sophomore season and one from a school 3,000 miles away is amazing," Stewart told Dawgman.

A Class of 2024 recruit playing for a 3-7 team, Stewart finished with 70 tackles, which included 21 for loss and 15 sacks.

The Friendship program was so primitive in its earliest days, players had to change into their practice clothes in a storage facility containers surrounded by broken glass and fast-food trash, and they practiced in a nearby park that was little more than a grassless knoll.

Since those quaint beginnings, the charter school has enjoyed periodic success and sent several players to major programs.

And now it has Stewart to offer up, maybe as faraway to Husky Stadium.

