UW Offers Former Husky Linebacker Coach's Son in Dallas

Tre Williams is a sought-after edge rusher and the offspring for Tom Williams.

Tom Williams used to stick his helmet in the chest of University of Washington football players and they didn't forget it. Then as a coach, he taught the Huskies how to hit people.

This past week, Williams and the UW crossed paths once more — Kalen DeBoer's staff offered his son, Dallas-area edge rusher Thomas "Tre" Williams, a football scholarship.

The younger Williams is a touted 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect for the Parish Episcopal High Panthers, who have won three consecutive private-school state championships in Texas.

Tre Williams, who currently holds 22 offers, is a handful. He finished his junior season with 129 tackles, which included 26 for lost yards and 12 sacks, and broke up 6 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.

He apparently was taught well by his father, who once was the Yale head football coach, a three-year starter for Stanford in 1989-92 and the Husky linebackers coach for Rick Neuheisel's staff in 1999-2001.

Tom Williams, 52, went from Fort Worth, Texas, to play linebacker for Stanford and he was a fierce competitor, earning All-Pac-10 honorable-mention honors as a senior.

He made several coaching stops in the college ranks and NFL, ultimately getting elevated to Yale head coach. However, a resume discrepancy, when he claimed to be a Rhodes Scholar candidate but actually passed up the opportunity to pursue an NFL career, caused him to resign in 2011.

Tre Williams is a lot taller than his father but no less aggressive in coming off the edge using his significant speed. The 3-star prospect currently holds a Michigan offer, with the Wolverines envisioning him to be another Aidan Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall in the NFL draft last week to the Detroit Lions.

This Williams is the second Parish Episcopal player in the past few days to receive a UW scholarship offer, joining 4-star safety Daniel Demery.

