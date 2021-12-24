Skip to main content
    UW Offers North Carolina Lineman After Pursuing Alabama Recruit

    The Husky football recruiting reach seems extended more than usual.
    Author:

    Whether or not any immediate dividends turn up, the new University of Washington football staff appears to have significantly extended the program's recruiting reach.

    The Huskies earlier this week extended an offer to 6-foot-5, 330-pound two-way lineman Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro, North Carolina, this coming after proposing a scholarship to 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman Hunter Osborne of Trussville, Alabama.

    Unlike Osborne, who was holding a whopping 39 offers at last look with one notable exception, Jarrett from Grimsley High School and the class of 2023 has received a scholarship proposal from Alabama. The Crimson Tide have his interest, for sure.

    “I know it is a great program, and if I went there, I would become great,” Jarrett told Touchdown Alabama. “It is Alabama. I have seen and heard about Alabama for years since I was little. I have always loved watching them win.”

    While some schools view him as an offensive lineman because of his girth, Jarrett finished his junior season with a defensive stat line of 35 tackles, among them 8 tackles for loss, plus 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He's hard to block.

    Previous Husky staffs didn't go much farther east for recruits than Texas or the Midwest. Yet one of Kalen DeBoer's first offers was to running back TreVonte Citizen from Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

