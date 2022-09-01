Skip to main content

UW Offers O'Dea High Big Man Just Beginning to Mature Physically

Miles Goodman stands 6-foot-10 and runs the floor well.
Miles Goodman, a Seattle player still growing into his long and lean frame, received a scholarship offer on Wednesday from the University of Washington basketball program — his first from a Division 1 school.

A Class of 2024 prospect, the 6-foot-10 center from O'Dea High School, is the second player from the city in two days to hear from the Huskies. 

On Tuesday, the UW offered 6-foot-8 Seattle Prep forward Christian King, a 2023 recruit who is the son of former Seattle Sonics center Rich King. 

Goodman comes off a sophomore season in which he played a supporting role for the Fighting Irish, averaging just 3.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for a 20-8 team that advanced to the 3A state tournament. 

In his final outing last winter against Eastside Catholic, however, he showed some flashes of what can do by hitting 3 of 4 shots, including a 3-pointer, and finishing with 9 points in a 48-44 tournament defeat. 

However, as with the case for a lot of promising high school big men, Goodman is just beginning to mature physically and understand what he can do with his talents. He runs the floor well. He shoots a mid-range jumper. He likes to dunk. He's oh so skinny. 

Goodman comes into the recruiting picture after 6-foot-10 Paolo Banchero last year went from O'Dea High and immediately flourished at Duke as an All-America and All-ACC selection as freshman and in June became the second overall NBA draft pick for the Orlando Magic.  

Banchero and Goodman would have been Fighting Irish teammates during the 2020-21 season, which was delayed to the spring and shortened considerably because of the pandemic, but Banchero passed on it to get ready for college ball.

While similar in height, Goodman looks to be 30 or 40 pounds lighter than Banchero was as a high schooler.

Yet this next guy up has plenty of time to grow into frame and become more of an inside presence.

