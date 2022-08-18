UW Offers Physical Cincinnati Defensive Lineman

Ted Hammond lists himself as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Ohio on his social media page.

That's heady stuff, considering he's played only his sophomore season of football for St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. It's not clear if that's solely his opinion or someone else's.

Yet Hammond already has filled out his frame to 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds at his young age.

Noting his physical development, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters on Wednesday offered a scholarship to Hammond, giving this class of 2024 prospect a dozen schools to choose from so far.

Hammond, which sounds a little like Emtman, has short blond hair and extra-thick arms just like the overly dominant Husky All-American from the 1990s. He's excitable similar to Emtman on the football field, as well. He wears No. 97, rather than 90.

This Midwest kid currently bench presses 375 pounds and runs a 4.8-second 40-yard dash, a promising combination for someone who seems to know what he wants out of football.

"My playing style is very physical and strong," Hammond told Cincyontheprowl.com.

Ted Hammond plays with an emotional bent. Hammond

Playing for a Bombers team that went 10-3 last fall, Hammond collected 31 tackles, including four TFLs and a sack, and he had four quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

As the rest of the college football world catches on to him, the defensive lineman holds offers from other schools such as Iowa, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Northwestern.

Hammond, of course, plays just 100 miles up the freeway from Columbus. No doubt the neighboring Ohio State Buckeyes will show some interest in him soon enough.

