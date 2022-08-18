Skip to main content

UW Offers QB Turned Edge Rusher from Kansas

BJ Canady lists himself as the No. 1 player in the state for 2024.
Bruce "BJ" Canady is an edge rusher from the Kansas capital city of Topeka whose main purpose on the football field is to get to the quarterback.

Which is a significant switch for him — two seasons ago, he was the quarterback.

Demonstrating recruiting moxie, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staffers on Wednesday night offered a scholarship to the versatile Canady, who was Topeka High's starting quarterback in 2020 but has kept growing into an imposing 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender coming off the corner.

Irregardless of which position he plays, Canady lists himself on social media as Kansas' No. 1 player for the Class of 2024.

DeBoer's recruiters tried hard to pull commitments from a pair of Kansas players in the latest recruiting cycle in quarterback Avery Johnson from Wichita and running back Dylan Edwards from Derby, but both committed to Kansas State before Edwards was offered by Notre Dame and quickly switched his allegiance to the Fighting Irish.

Now comes Canady, who quarterbacked a 1-4 football team two seasons ago during the height of the pandemic and had modest success as a passer, and also plays linebacker, tight end and running back. 

When Topeka's Trojans get close to the goal line, they make sure to hand the ball to their multi-purpose big guy, who reciprocates with touchdown plunges.

Besides the UW, Canady also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska, with his recruiting just getting started.

