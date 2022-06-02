Skip to main content

UW Offers Sacramento Receiver Coming Off Pandemic Knee Injury

Carlos Wilson has been offered by 10 of the Pac-12 schools.

As the pandemic raged in 2020, Carlos Wilson was a sophomore wide receiver for Inderkum High School in Sacramento and sensational. 

Yet he didn't quite make it out of a season shortened to six games. With just two minutes remaining in his final outing, Wilson tore up a knee and was done — not only for that day but for the ensuing 2021 season,.

It was a tough-luck blow for someone, even as 10th-grader, who was considered a 4-star recruit and was just beginning to stack up scholarship offers.

People haven't forgotten Wilson. 

On Wednesday night, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound pass-catcher revealed that he had received an offer from the University of Washington, giving him 13 overall and 10 from the Pac-12, every school except UCLA and Stanford.

All along, Wilson has kept a hopeful attitude about overcoming the knee injury and attacking his rehabilitation. 

"Everybody has been telling me that in the past, one of these injuries meant your career was over," he said, next referencing an NFL great in a similar situation. "But [Adrian Peterson] came back early and he came back great. That's all I needed to hear."

This fall, Wilson will try to duplicate or exceed that sophomore season in which he caught 32 balls for 632 yards and 5 touchdowns for a 3-3 Tigers team. Also a defensive back, he scored on an 86-yard fumble return. 

As pre-injury videos on his Twitter account show, Wilson already had a strong work ethic in the weight room. He hasn't played in a football game in 20 months since injuring his knee, but he still has suitors, most recently the Huskies. 

