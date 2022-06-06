UW Offers San Diego-Area Edge Rusher That Comes In a Box

Damarrion White is just beginning to register with recruiters.

El Cajon, in Spanish, means the box.

Put Damarrion White in a box in the city named after one and it translates to gift-wrapped.

Such was the case when the 6-foot-3, 205-pound edge rusher transferred from one high school in El Cajon, California, to another — from El Cajon Valley to Granite Hills, just two miles apart, located right off Interstate 8, east of San Diego.

At the latter school, White is like that Amazon package sitting on the doorstep, waiting to be opened.

The box.

White is a promising young defensive player just now coming into his own after completing his sophomore season at El Cajon Valley High.

The University of Washington and Fresno State football programs, Kalen DeBoer's current and previous coaching stops, see the potential. Each offered White a scholarship over the weekend, his first two.

While moving over from one neighborhood school to another, White seems to be on a quest to turn himself into a high-level football player and a hotly pursued Class of 2024 prospect.

"I'm keeping on my grind to prove to myself, fans and haters that I’m not just going to be another high school lost cause," he wrote on Twitter, with a syntax clean-up..

White comes off a sophomore season in which he finished with 30 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries and a punt block.

In switching from a 3-9 El Cajon Valley team to Granite Hills that finished with a 5-7 record last fall, the gangly pass rusher brings 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash to the defense. He's spending a lot of time in the weight room to increase his strength.

He just might have box-office potential.

