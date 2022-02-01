UW Offers San Diego LB Who's Changed His Body Shape
It's called a growth spurt.
A tall, willowy David "D.J." Peevy, a linebacker from San Diego's Lincoln High School, has turned himself into a much more desirable 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect since first enrolling.
After practically living in the weight rookie, he's roughly 50 pounds heavier while awaiting his senior year.
Admittedly, Peevy said the added bulk has taken a little getting used to, but he finds it necessary to achieve his football goals. The analysts describe him as a "hyper athletic linebacker."
"I want to be more physical, that's what I am working on," Peevy told Recruiting News Guru. "If I had more physicality, I would have made more plays this season. My hands, I am working on my hands with technical movements on the line. I need to learn how to run with this weight. I was 160 pounds. Running with 210 pounds, it is different. It is not the same, but I am getting used to it now."
Recruiters are warming up to a bigger Peevy, too. On Monday, the University of Washington offered a scholarship to the Class of 2023 player, this coming after a recent offer from Oregon.
This Husky staff has seen him from all angles, with Kalen DeBoer's coaches offering Peevy last summer on behalf of Fresno State.
Others who have pitched a scholarship at him are Arizona, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State, Colorado State, Morgan State, Colorado and Nevada.
For an 8-4 Hornets team, the young linebacker comes off a season in which he finished with 37 tackles, 3 of which were sacks.
Peevy could always run and spends springtime on the track team competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes plus a pair of relays.
Now as this bigger body with all that speed, more and more people are running to him, offers in hand.
