Skip to main content

UW Offers San Diego LB Who's Changed His Body Shape

The Lincoln High recruit adjusts to a 50-pound weight gain.

It's called a growth spurt.

A tall, willowy David "D.J." Peevy, a linebacker from San Diego's Lincoln High School, has turned himself into a much more desirable 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect since first enrolling.

After practically living in the weight rookie, he's roughly 50 pounds heavier while awaiting his senior year.

Admittedly, Peevy said the added bulk has taken a little getting used to, but he finds it necessary to achieve his football goals. The analysts describe him as a "hyper athletic linebacker."

"I want to be more physical, that's what I am working on," Peevy told Recruiting News Guru. "If I had more physicality, I would have made more plays this season. My hands, I am working on my hands with technical movements on the line. I need to learn how to run with this weight. I was 160 pounds. Running with 210 pounds, it is different. It is not the same, but I am getting used to it now."

Recruiters are warming up to a bigger Peevy, too. On Monday, the University of Washington offered a scholarship to the Class of 2023 player, this coming after a recent offer from Oregon. 

This Husky staff has seen him from all angles, with Kalen DeBoer's coaches offering Peevy last summer on behalf of Fresno State. 

Read More

Others who have pitched a scholarship at him are Arizona, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State, Colorado State, Morgan State, Colorado and Nevada.

For an 8-4 Hornets team, the young linebacker comes off a season in which he finished with 37 tackles, 3 of which were sacks. 

Peevy could always run and spends springtime on the track team competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes plus a pair of relays. 

Now as this bigger body with all that speed, more and more people are running to him, offers in hand. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

David Peevy has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers San Diego LB Who's Changed His Body Shape

45 seconds ago
Josh Conerly Jr. has delayed his college choice.
Recruiting

UW Targets Vega, Conerly Delay Choices to Sign Deadline and Beyond

21 minutes ago
Walt Hunt passed away over the weekend.
Husky Legends

James-Era UW Fullback Walt Hunt (1963-2022) Passes Away

1 hour ago
Jaxson Kirkland (51) and Cade Otton (87) are NFL prospects.
Football

Could Kirkland Return to UW for Another Season?

15 hours ago
Yelm's Brayden Platt has been re-offered by the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Re-Offer Young Tornadoes Linebacker

16 hours ago
Dylan Stewart of Washington, D.C., has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Edge Rusher from Nation's Capital

21 hours ago
Terrell Brown launches a shot against Utah.
Basketball

Brown Named Pac-12 Player of the Week Second Time

22 hours ago
Jaivion Green has committed to the UW.
Recruiting

With Sign Date Near, Huskies Receive Commitment from Texas Safety

23 hours ago