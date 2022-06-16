Skip to main content

A Rose Is a Rose Has a UW Scholarship Offer

The Huskies have pursued more than 30 cornerback recruits, with this the latest one.

With Jimmy Lake's ouster, some have questioned whether the University of Washington football program can continue on and refer to itself as DBU, as a purveyor of cornerback talent.

Kalen DeBoer's new staff doesn't seem inclined at all to give up on that promotional label. 

In its first seven months, these Husky coaches have offered at least 32 cornerback recruits in the states of Arizona, California, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Washington.

The latest is the creatively named Phoenix Rose — not to be confused with Axl, Jalen or Pete — who is a 6-foot, 160-pound corner from California's Whitney High School, which is found northeast of Sacramento, and who received his UW offer on Wednesday

Rose, a member of the Class of 2024, also holds offers from California and Portland State.

Defensive-backs coach Juice Brown delivered the offer to Rose following a weekend football camp in California in which he showed how well he could run and react.

For the Whitney High Wildcats, Rose comes off a sophomore season in which he accumulated 30 tackles, 10 pass deflections and 3 interceptions while appearing in 11 games for a 6-6 team. 

In a freshman season shortened to five games by the pandemic and moved to the spring, Rose came up with 3 more interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown.

Wherever he goes, Phoenix Rose will have a catchy name made for name, image and likeness concerns.

