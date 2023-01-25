UW Offers Scholarship to Texas Recruit with Unforgettable Name

Seven Texas high school football players, one right after the other, have revealed this week they have received University of Washington scholarship offers.

All except one were defensive players. Some were teammates. Most were 4-star recruits. All were desired prospects.

However, just one had a name unlike any other, that people won't forget as long as he plays, that most likely is one of a kind, both first and last — he's Legend Journey.

If that wasn't enough, he goes by the nickname "Bigtime," which, if he came to the UW, he eventually would line up at edge rusher opposite a guy who goes by "Showtime."

This creatively named 6-foot-3, 250-pound football player comes from Summit High School, one of five places of higher learning in Arlington's Mansfield School District devoted to a Friday Night Lights setting, with Legend Journey found some 30 miles southwest of Dallas.

That's right, from Texas' largest city, it's just a 30-minute journey down a couple of freeways to see this teenager named Journey.

The Summit coaching staff, at our request, is scrambling for a back story about the naming of this kid, a Class of 2024 recruit who holds 11 scholarship offers.

Legend Journey, middle, is accompanied on a visit to Texas Tech with high school teammates Kyland Reed, left, and Stewart Brodrich, right. Texas Tech

His list of suitors includes California, Houston, Mississippi, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UAB, USTA and Washington.

For a 5-6 Summit Jaguars team that plays at the 5A level, Journey comes off a junior season in which he came up with 54 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and 2 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field-goal attempt.

Plus he has that truly unforgettable name. Whoever gets him as a player should put the whole thing on the back of his jersey.

