UW Offers Scottsdale Offensive Lineman as It Works Arizona Pipeline

Parker Brailsford from Saguaro High disclosed his Husky scholarship proposal on social media.
While the University of Washington recently has focused on quarterbacks -- offering one and receiving a commitment from another -- it has now turned its recruiting attention to someone to protect them in the pocket.

On Wednesday, Parker Brailsford, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive guard from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, disclosed that he's received a scholarship offer from the Huskies.

Brailsford, a 3-start recruit from the class of 2022 who wears No. 73, has accumulated more than 15 offers to an ever expanding list, which also includes USC, Colorado, Michigan State, BYU and Kansas State.

The UW continues to recruit the state of Arizona aggressively, with offers out to 4-star tight end Jackson Bowers in Mesa for the class of 2023 and 4-star cornerback Benjamin Morrison of Phoenix for 2022. 

Described as having exceptionally good feet and quickness by the recruiting analysts, Brailsford is actually one of the smaller offensive linemen the UW currently is pursuing, though the Arizonan is a serious weight-lifter, as the accompanying video demonstrates, and should get a lot bigger.

He's posted personal bests of 555 pounds in the squat and 335 in the bench press.

The Huskies have extended offers to a couple of Seattle-area linemen who have drawn maximum recruiting attention from coast to coast.

On Tuesday, in fact, 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard/tackle Josh Conerly of Rainier Beach High School announced he has whittled his list down to 12 schools, who include the UW.

Farther south, 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle Malik Agbo from Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Washington, continues to pick up scholarship offers to go with the one he has from the Huskies. Agbo posted he will be visiting Miami (Florida) once campus limits are removed soon.

