UW Offers SoCal DB Who's Day to Day

The Pacifica High defender has a brother who plays linebacker for UCLA.

Irregardless of how well these guys can play, the names for the most recent University of Washington football recruits keep getting more creative and customized.

On Wednesday, the Huskies offered "Diesel" in Texas.

The day before, they extended an offer to "Dayday" in California.

Dayton Aupiu, who goes by the latter handle, has a memorable recruiting last name, too.

He's the younger brother of Devin Aupiu, who last year made college football headlines when he emerged from Pacifica High School in Oxnard and flipped his commitment from UCLA to Notre Dame. A 6-foot-5, 237-pound linebacker and a 3-star recruit, the older Aupiu stayed in South Bend for six months, just long enough to take part in spring practice and decide he didn't like it. He plays for UCLA now.

Last October, Dayday came to Husky Stadium on an unofficial visit but also for a chance to watch his brother play for the Bruins in a 24-17 victory over the UW.

This next-up Aupiu is a talented player in his own right, a young 3-star defensive back from Pacifica High who is a member of the recruiting Class of 2024,

If he got injured, he no doubt would be Dayday to Dayday.

For now, this 6-foot-2, 163-pound Aupiu is in great shape. He comes off a sophomore season for a 6-5 Pacifica team in which he finished with 54 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles forces and 2 fumbles recovered.

Dayday Aupiu wears gloves with a Washington flavor. Aupiu

Also a wide receiver, he caught a dozen passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and completed a lone pass attempt for 19 yards.

With his recruitment just getting started, Aupiu holds other offers from Arizona, California, Northern Arizona and UNLV.

Aupiu played on the same Pacifica defensive unit alongside inside linebacker Jordan Whitney, who reportedly has narrowed his recruiting choices to Arizona and Washington, and cornerback Maliki Crawford, who has the Huskies among his final five choices.

They could all end up together at the UW. But that's for another day for Dayday.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven