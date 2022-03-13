Skip to main content

UW Offers Southern California RB Who Has Yet to Play Full Season

The pandemic and an arm injury have limited Dijon Stanley to pair of four-game campaigns.

Dijon Stanley's sophomore season as a running back for Granada Hills Charter High School north of Los Angeles was delayed to the spring and limited to four games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was ready for it.

He rattled off consecutive rushing performances of 233, 128, 307 and 341 yards to go with a collective 15 touchdowns. He was nothing short of a sensational each time in averaging 16 yards per carry as he churned out a 1,009-yard season

Scholarship offers began to come his direction, most notably from Michigan and its then-recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan.

"They've actually been recruiting me for awhile and I know Courtney Morgan really well and that's who offered me," Stanley said at the time. "It would be fun to get up there for a game so we'll see what happens."

However, a lot has changed since then.

To open his junior season this past fall, Stanley got loose for 217 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns in a 40-8 victory over Arieta. Unfortunately for him, he suffered an arm injury that would knock him out of the game and limit him to ... another four-game season, one that would leave him with 412 yards rushing and 7 scores.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Stanley received yet another scholarship offer from Morgan, this one coming on behalf of the University of Washington, the recruiter's new employer.

When healthy, Stanley is a 4.45-second sprinter over 40 yards and out of season a trackman who is a 400-meter champion.

Asked who his football play best resembles, the speedster told Gridiron Football the following: "Oregon's De’Anthony Thomas. He played with a quickness and speed that is very similar to my game."

This Class of 2023 running back has seen his recruitment slow some because of his injury. Besides the UW and Michigan, he holds offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Colorado, Nevada and San Jose State. 

After a pair of abbreviated seasons and glimpses of his greatness, Stanley is looking to put it altogether as a senior playing for Granada Hills High, which counts John Elway as its most famous football alum and named its football stadium after him.

At least Morgan knows where to find him.

