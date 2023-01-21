UW Offers St. Louis Receiver as the Hunt for Offense Continues

Jeremiah McClellan catches nearly everything thrown at him.

Sixty-one receptions as a junior last fall, 41 the season before — and, as a result, he has his hands on 35 scholarship offers.

He's a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver for Christian Brothers College, or CBC, which actually is a St. Louis Catholic preparatory high school.

On Friday, McClellan received a University of Washington scholarship offer as Kalen DeBoer's recruiters try to get in on the top pass-catchers in the 2024 class.

The day before, it was 6-foot-3, 195-pound Terrell Anderson from Greensboro, North Carolina.

All big and fast receivers suitable for a Ryan Grubb offense.

The Huskies no doubt are selling the fact they like to throw the football a lot and have two receivers returning this next season each with 70-plus receptions.

A 4-star recruit, McClellan comes off a season in which he caught 61 passes for 1,103 yards and 13 touchdowns, 18 scores overall.

He's a two-time All-State selection for a two-time state championship team.

Yet the Huskies will have to contend with a long line of suitors to land this player, joining a group that includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma and a host of others who have offered him.

“The atmosphere, I don’t want it to be a dungeon; I want it to be happy, fun, everyone working and getting better," McClellan told Irish Breakdown, part of the FanNation/SI network. "The coaching staff, and the city and where it’s at, everything can’t just be about football, plus the fan base."

