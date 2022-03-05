Skip to main content

Huskies Pursue Swift Bay Area WR Who Scored on Every Other Catch

Taeshaun Lyons produced 23 touchdowns as a Tennyson High junior.

Taeshaun Lyons visited Seattle in recent days. He was that wisp of a cool breeze that shot through the city.

Actually, he is an ultra-swift wide receiver from Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, now drawing an extra amount of recruiting attention for an electric junior football season in which he scored 23 times on any number of ways.

Mostly, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lyons caught 33 passes for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns, which means he scored on almost every other reception. This also represented a healthy 30 yards per grab. Often times the Lancers just sent him deep and let it fly.

He was also good for six points on fly sweeps and kickoff returns, playing for a high-scoring Lancers team that averaged more than 45 points per game.

On Friday, Lyons, after touring the University of Washington football facilities and posing for photos with Husky receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, received a scholarship offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff, giving him 10 overall. 

Among the others enamored with his speed include Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada Oregon State, San Jose State and Washington State

While he sometimes runs a little too upright, Lyons can move down the field in a scintillating fashion. He's also a Tennyson trackman, specializing in the long jump. 

His football team went 10-0 before losing 44-22 in the playoffs to a three-loss Cardinal Newman team, which pulled away on the help of five field goals. It's not often that Lyons' legs come in second.

