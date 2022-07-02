UW Offers Top Offensive Lineman in 2024 Class

Jordan Seaton is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect in the nation's capital.

This week's Pac-12 Conference turmoil has done nothing to dull the University of Washington's football recruiting efforts.

The Huskies are still leaving a business card with the best prospects the country has to offer.

On Saturday, they extended a scholarship proposal to one Jordan Seaton in the other Washington.

He's a powerful 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from St. John's College High School in the nation's capital, a 4-star prospect who now holds at least 35 offers.

The Huskies are trying to convince him to go from Washington to Washington, for Seaton to settle in Seattle.

Get in line.

Jordan Seaton has a UW offer. Seaton

Some people consider him the very best high school offensive lineman heading into his junior season as he represents the Class of 2024.

He wants that distinction, too.

"I'm gonna keep working to be the best in my class and position," Seaton recently posted on social media.

The recruiters have seen him — with his elite footwork and big body — coming from a long way off.

He earned Most Valuable Player honors in the 2020 FBU All-America Bowl, an all-star contest held in Naples, Florida, for the nation's top high school freshmen.

Following his ninth-grade football campaign, Seaton already held offers from Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

"I believe in me," Seaton posted at the time.

Seaton is getting used to top-shelf football success.

This past fall, he was a big reason his St. John's Cadets team finished with a perfect 11-0 record and had just two close games, beating DeMatha 14-7 and Gonzaga 20-17.

His offers since 2020 have quadrupled, too, with teams such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC and now Washington trying to get his attention.

Jordan Seaton carries a 6-foot-6, 295-pound frame entering his junior year of high school. St. John's

