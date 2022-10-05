UW Offers Utah Receiver from Same HS That Provided Nacua

The University of Washington football program has been there before in offering a scholarship to a tall, athletic receiver from Utah's Orem High School who has 103 catches.

In early 2019, the Huskies were able to flip Puka Nacua, he of the record-breaking, single-season receiving total of 103 as a senior, from USC and sign him.

On Wednesday, almost four years later, Kalen DeBoer's staff has reached out to Orem's Roger Saleapaga with an offer. Seven games into his junior season, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass-catcher has 103 career receptions entering this weekend.

If they're able to sign him, the Huskies will try to keep Saleapaga considerably longer than the two seasons that Nacua spent in Montlake before Puka got homesick and went back to Utah to play alongside his brother at BYU.

Saleapaga similarly had a brother playing at BYU, but Keanu, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman, is done playing now.

This younger sibling currently holds offers from BYU, Hawaii, Oregon State, Utah and the Huskies.

Saleapaga is long and lean for a receiver, two inches taller than Nacua, which means he easily could become a college tight end as much as a wide receiver.

His Orem Tigers like to throw fade routes to him in the end zone and let him use his significant reach to battle defensive backs for the football.

In seven games this season, Saleapaga has 48 catches for 810 yards and 7 scores. He had similar numbers over 13 games as a sophomore in 2021, pulling in 48 passes for 659 yards and 8 scores.

