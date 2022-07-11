Skip to main content

Note to UW Recruiters: Virginia Tackle Likes His Sushi, and More Sushi

Fletcher Westphal, 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, has a big appetite.

Seattle has high-quality sushi, doesn't it?

If not, University of Washington culinary students better get to work and come up with something, maybe put together a graduate thesis. 

A new Montlake sushi bar might be a wise investment.

The future state of Kalen DeBoer's college football empire might be at stake.

Fletcher Westphal is a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle from Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia, home to a different set of Huskies, who holds a UW scholarship offer.

He's just a junior in high school. Bound to be one of the leading lineman recruits of his class. Who has a yen for sushi.

His father posted their recent restaurant visit. Fletcher wiped out the sushi supply for the entire Southeast.

Just kidding — but young Westphal, who lives 33 miles from the nation's capital, just put a serious dent in his hometown stock of this popular Japanese dish.

The stat sheet: 75 pieces consumed, one sitting.

A Class of 2024 member, Westphal counts defending national-champion Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami, Stanford, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, Virginia Tech. West Virginia and the UW among his most persistent suitors.

With big Forrest still an underclassmen, this presents time for all of his ardent pursuers, the Huskies included, to make certain sushi is on their football training-table menus and any unofficial or official visits that might come. 

Seattle, after all, is a seaport city, close to all things fish, with direct flights to Japan, and, yes, access to sushi.

Now Westphal didn't indicate if he still had room for dessert. 

