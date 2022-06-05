UW Recruiters Catch 3:10 to Yuma, Offer Edge Rusher

It appears Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters have been on board the 3:10 to Yuma.

Window seat, lots of leg room, view of the Colorado River.

On Friday, they offered a football scholarship to Jaxson Jones, a swift edge rusher from Yuma Catholic High school who's barely got started as a sophomore but has definitely been noticed.

Within hours while taking part in the Redlands football camp in California, this Class of 2024 defensive prospect fielded offers from the Huskies, Fresno State and San Jose State.

Jones, not to be confused with Jackson Jones, an Oregon quarterback who will walk on at the UW this fall, is 6-foot-3, 215-pounder with 4.55-second 40-yard dash speed.

For his 12-2 Shamrocks team, Jones came up with 47 tackles, including 5 sacks and forced a fumble while appearing in nine games.

He hails from a city the Huskies haven't really recruited before, one in the southwestern corner of Arizona. It's advertised as the "sunniest city on Earth," with warm weather 91 percent of the time. The Mexican border is just a half-dozen miles away. The city holds the Yuma Territorial Prison, which is an Old West historical landmark and tourist attraction.

Of course, the 3:10 to Yuma is a fictional Western film originally made in 1957 and remade starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in 2007.

If the UW and Jaxson Jones can get together on a scholarship, he'll be a junior or senior playing in Husky Stadium by 2027.

