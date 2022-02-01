The offensive linemen from the home state are pushing things out to the end.

Vega Ioane and Josh Conerly, two of Washington state's most heavily recruited offensive linemen, prefer to keep everyone guessing a little or a lot longer.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ioane from Graham-Kapowsin High School, who committed to the University of Washington before the coaching change and pulled out, will wait until Wednesday morning to reveal his college football choice from among Penn State, Minnesota and the Huskies.

Rainier Beach's 6-foot-5, 275-pound Conerly — widely considered the nation's top O-line prospect let alone the region's — has indicated he won't sign with anyone on Wednesday, instead delaying the process until March without explanation.

Conerly has only revealed his final six choices, which are Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC and Washington.

Most top high school recruits signed national letters of intent in mid-December. Wednesday marks the beginning of the second signing period.

Vega originally committed to the UW when Jimmy Lake was coach and then rescinded the oral agreement once Kalen DeBoer was named as a replacement.

Last week, the big tackle from the Tacoma suburbs hosted DeBoer, offensive-line coach Scott Huff and defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield in his home. Huff was the only UW assistant retained from coach to coach and had a prior relationship with Ioane. Breckterfield is the lead recruiter in terms of landing players with Polynesian backgrounds for the UW.

Conerly is doing things only his way in terms of his national recruitment, which will last longer than almost everyone else. He recently visited Miami with his father, Josh Conerly Sr., and posted an image of the two of them on the beach on social media.

While Conerly remains available to sign with six schools, there is some thought that he wouldn't be further delaying the process if he intended to stay home and play football for the Huskies. He hasn't had much to do with the local UW program since the coaching change.

