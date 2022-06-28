Skip to main content

UW Remains in Contention for One of Two Local Corners

Caleb Presley has the Huskies in his final six, while Jasiah Wagoner unveiled a final four that doesn't include Washington.

The Northwest cornerbacks have been in lockstep, hearing people praise them and daring any wide receiver to beat them.

Seven months ago, this was Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon.

On Tuesday, it was 4-star recruits Caleb Presley and Jasiah Wagoner, both releasing their final college football selections though slightly breaking ranks in the process.

Presley from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School listed the University of Washington among his final six selections, while Wagoner from Spanaway Lake High in Spanaway pared his candidates to four and the Huskies were no longer mentioned.

A 6-foot, 170-pounder defender, Presley will choose from among Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and the UW, doing so on July 5 at 5 p.m. PST over CBS Sports streaming.

Wagoner, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back from Tacoma's sububrs, will pick a school from among California, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas, meaning the only way he and Presley could be secondary teammates going forward is with the Ducks.

Presley, of course, has heard from former Rainier Beach teammate Josh Conerly Jr., a 5-star offensive tackle who signed with Oregon this spring and is trying hard to get the corner to join him in Eugene. 

Meantime, uncommitted 5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne will leave Tacoma's Lincoln High School even before he graduates. On Tuesday, he announced he will play his senior football season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 

Eliminating the UW early, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Wayne at some point will choose from among Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and USC, 

With Wayne and Wagoner not interested in playing their college ball at home, the Huskies apparently have found highly capable alternatives for those respective positions.

The UW gained weekend  commitments from Texas 4-star edge rusher Anthony James II and Texas 3-star cornerback Diesel Gordon, plus California 4-star safety Vincent Holmes, who has the speed to play corner.

