UW Returns to Texas Once More with Offer for Edge Rusher

The Huskies have proposed scholarships to at least 14 recruits from the Lone Star state.

The pathway between the University of Washington and Texas football is beginning to look a little frayed but no less well-traveled.

On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters extended a scholarship offer to edge rusher Dealyn Evans, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas.

Evans represents the 14th player from the Lone Star state to receive a scholarship proposal from the UW since its new football coach and staff took over in December.

He's also one of at least 18 edge rushers nationally who have received an offer from the Huskies.

This season, as just a 10th-grader, Evans made the case for him, with 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, that he's going to a coveted player by the time he's done with high school.

Longview, an East Texas city of 80,000 and 60 miles from Shreveport, Louisiana, is one of those strongholds of high school football, producing countless NFL-bound players, not to mention actors Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker, plus country singer Miranda Lambert.

Evans has basked in the attention coming his way and noted a recent uptick in offers, fielding them from Texas universities Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA in past weeks, as well as Central Florida, Louisiana Tech and Arizona State.

Keeping himself limber, Evans also plays for Pine Tree's basketball team and averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Demonstrating how serious they are about football in Longview, Evans recently began a month of Pine Tree spring football practices.

