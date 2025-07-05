UW Stays Connected to Conroys, Offers Will Jr.
A familiar sight at University of Washington basketball practice over much of the previous decade was Will Conroy Jr. waiting for it to end so he could try to emulate what he'd just watched the Huskies do over a couple of hours.
His dad Will Conroy Sr. -- stil the UW's all-time assist leader and a Husky assistant coach for Lorenzo Romar and Mike Hopkins -- was never far from his son, often giving out pointers if not mixing it up with him off the dribble.
The Conroys since have relocated to Los Angeles, where Will Sr. is part of Eric Musselman's USC coaching staff and Will Jr., still just 14, is a rising high school freshman and a member of the Class of 2029, beginning to entertain scholarship offers.
On July 1, young Conroy received one from the UW, which probably never should have let the young kid leave town.
Will Jr. is considered one of the nation's top guards for his age group, even scoring 46 points in a recent summer league game in California.
Interviewed recently by Pro Insight, young Conroy showed himself to be comfortable and thoughtful with questions coming at him.
"I'm a scorer at point guard," he explained. "I can get my teammates involved. I can control the game. I'm really good at controlling the game."
Conroy's UW scholarship offer comes weeks after JJ Crawford, the son of Jamal Crawford, a Class of 2029 prospect and one of his family friends, received one, as well.
This has all happened while Brandon Roy Jr. joined the Huskies as a walk-on player, with Danny Sprinkle's coaching staff paying close attention to all of the top legacy players to come out of Seattle in a flurry.
While Will Conroy Jr. grew up on Husky basketball and has transferred his spare gym time to the USC program. he insists he has no dream school, that he merely appreciates the opportunity that Los Angeles presents him as a basketball player.
"It's been a great experience," he said. "There's way more opportunity out there."
