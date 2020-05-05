2021 Commit Caden Jumper: "I Just Wanted to be a Running Back"

University of Washington football commit Caden Jumper grew up in Eatonville, Washington, hearing about his father's exploits. Brandon Jumper finished his high school career as the state's all-time leading rusher with just under 6,000 yards.

The younger Jumper decided he would play the same position as his dad, who received a scholarship and went on to play at the University of Oregon.

"I wanted to be a running back," Caden said, who was willing to make great sacrifices for that to happen.

Three weeks before football tryouts as a fourth-grader, he learned the weight limit for skill-position players was 120 pounds. Caden weighed 128.

Caden, his father, and his coach devised an exercise and diet plan that would enable him to hit the target weight with just three weeks to do it. Only Caden decided to take things up a notch to leave nothing to chance.

"During the week I rode my bike around the high school track a minimum of 60 laps," he said, chuckling at how that must have looked to outside observers. "I also would wear a garbage bag to get my body sweating."

He also wore blinders.

"There would be candy around the house and he'd walk right on by it and go eat a salad," Brandon remembered.

And any opportunity Caden had to get in a tiny workout he would take it.

"I would see him doing push-ups or sit-ups all around the house," said Brandon, who didn't have to motivate the then-10-year-old.

Brandon witnessed those workouts and willpower. He didn't see what Caden did on his own during the week -- and maybe that was a good thing.

Caden was motivated by the like father, like son, adage, but a bigger motivator was to reach the end zone and celebrate with his teammates.

In 2010, Brandon Jumpers was inducted into the Eatonville High Hall of Fame. In 42 games in 1984-88, Brandon rushed for a state-record 5,910 yards, currently sixth all-time.

From first grade through third grade, Caden was a lineman. He knew the stories about his dad could making a defender miss and outrunning everyone to the end zone.

Caden learned his game was different and he likely wouldn't have a chance of breaking Brandon's records, and he was comfortable with that.

"I didn't have my dad's spin move," he said.

Still, the determined 10-year-old pursued his goal of making the weight and playing in the backfield.

At the 7 a.m. weigh-in, Caden weighed in and passed. He would become the team's running back. Brandon did what any proud football-loving father would do and took Caden for a fast-food breakfast.

"I had two breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, and two large orange juices," Caden said.

"He earned it," Brandon said, still marveling at his son's incredible desire at such a young age.

Breakfast, however, didn't go so well. Caden got sick and vomited right there in the restaurant.

"He hadn't eaten food like that in about a month and his body wasn't used to it," his father said.

The younger Jumper didn't have a stomach for losing either, leading to a huge decision years later at Eatonville High.

The Warriors entered a seeding game for the playoffs and got beat badly, outmatched physically up front. Caden couldn't get free with the ball in his hands.

"Even at a young age, Caden had great vision at running back," Brandon said. "But there was nowhere for him to run in that game."

In drawing the same opponent the following week, father and son had a long talk about how to approach the rematch. Drastic measures were required.

"Do you want to win or do you want to play running back?" Brandon asked a dejected Caden, who chose the former. "I told the head coach to move Caden to tackle and our receiver to guard, and run the ball right over them."

Eatonville reversed the previous outcome and won by three touchdowns.

Caden's willingness to do whatever was necessary to win made him a versatile player. He wound up playing every position he could, including long snapper, kicker, and punter.

While being a jack-of-all-trades helped his team win a lot of games, it came with a personal cost in recruiting.

"Caden does so many things well that it has actually hurt his rating as a player," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst. "He's never been able to master one offensive position."

Washington still liked what it saw in Caden Jumper, made a scholarship offer on April 21, and received his commitment two days later. He will be a tight end for the Huskies.

"When I chose Oregon, it was about the fit," Brandon said. "For Caden, the way the Huskies use tight ends, I knew Washington was the right fit for him."

Three decades earlier, Brandon chose the Ducks and the chance to be a running back over Don James-coached Washington and an opportunity to be a linebacker. His decision had more to do with personal comfort.

Eatonville's population hovered around 1,000 residents and Eugene, Oregon, offered the rural feel that Brandon was used to.

"It really had nothing to do with football," Brandon said. "I'd have played any position, but the city of Eugene felt closer to my lifestyle growing up."

When it came time for the son to pick a school, all of the Jumpers were on board with the Huskies.

"When the Washington offer came through, my dad was like, 'Wow, that's a great opportunity,' " Caden said

Caden swears that his dad is faster but Brandon insists that his son is the better athlete.

Although technically a divided house when embracing the Oregon-Washington rivalry, the family is united in supporting Caden's football future.

Wherever that might be with the Huskies ... as a tight end, a running back, an offensive lineman.