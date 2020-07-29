Washington Huskies Kuao Peihopa is an SI All-American Candidate

Washington Huskies commit Kuao Peihopa, a defensive lineman from Hawaii, learns from players from all different positions. The run-stuffer watches D-linemen, linebackers and defensive backs to make him as well-rounded as possible.

"I watched film and noticed the DB punched for the ball every time they tackled someone," he said with a laugh. "I tried it that night and forced two fumbles."

Peihopa is very strong and quick. He will demand double-teams when he suits up on Saturdays.

Peihopa is an SI All-American candidate.

John Garcia, SI director of football recruiting, breaks down the lineman's game.

Prospect: Kuao Peihopa

Projected position: Offensive guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 306 pounds

School: Kamehameha, Honolulu (Hawaii)

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Big, solid and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Average arm length. Thick, developing lower body. Adequate weight already, but room to add size as needed.

Athleticism: Rare explosion for size. Moves extremely well in a phone booth and closes to the ball in a hurry. Good speed and overall mobility in the open field. Powerful through arms and hips.

Instincts: Tenacious on both sides of the ball. Plenty of strength to hold up at the point of attack, but prefers to penetrate and shed. Effective in pursuit. Good awareness offensively; cleans up for fellow linemen.

Polish: Uses quickness and length to get into pads of opposition. Advanced hand-fighter for a high-school player, with a budding array of pass-rush moves. Strong punch. Plays with a low base.

Bottom line: Peihopa boasts the size, strength and exceptional movement ability to thrive at guard or defensive tackle. Burst and quickness stick out most, ensuring he’ll begin his career at Washington on defense. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter, with clear NFL potential.