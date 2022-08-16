Huskies Offer Young Mater Dei Rusher, Becoming His 34th Pursuer

The running back emerges from a season in which he rushed 30 times for 188 yards and 4 touchdowns, modest numbers to be sure.

Yet Jordon Davison did this a year ago for national-champion Mater Dei High School in the Los Angeles area, and compiling these stats as a freshman splitting time.

Thirty carries, with the extra-shifty Davison often leaving opponents grabbing at air, was more than enough for the college football recruiting world see what is possible for this soon-to-be elite player.

On Monday, the 6-foot, 210-pound back received an offer from the University of Washington, for which he expressed his gratitude in what has become fairly routine for him — this was his 34th scholarship proposal.

All of college football's heavy hitters already have offered this Monarchs sophomore, among them Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Texas and Texas A&M.

There's no telling what Davison might do with as much as 130 carries over a season's time. And, again, he has three Mater Dei seasons left to play.

The Huskies have to be enamored with his ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield, besides finding creases and zipping through them on the run.

Kalen DeBoer's staff insists on prospective backs being sure-handed on flat passes in its spread offense.

