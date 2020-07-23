Washington Huskies QB Commit Sam Huard Will Play High School Football in 2021

Quarterback Sam Huard, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and Washington Huskies commit, will not enroll in college early after high school football in his state was delayed six months.

It was a tough decision for the senior from Kennedy Catholic High School, but he's willing to coordinate his plans to deal with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's decision to move football to the spring.

"My plan was to enroll early at the University of Washington, but things have changed," the lefty told Sports Stars of Tomorrow, the nationally syndicated TV show. "I've decided to put that aside and get ready for my senior season at Kennedy and finish what I started with my brothers and my teammates, hopefully win that first state championship for Kennedy."

Huard and his Kennedy Catholic teammates, many of whom are FBS-bound players, will return together. This was a forgone conclusion for the tight-knit Lancers, on a quest for a state championship, that all would be back in uniform.

"Of course they are," Huard said.

Huard made this pronouncement on the heels of the WIAA creating four sports seasons across the state in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Football will move to the spring, though no start date has been set.

Elsewhere, there has been some fallout from the decision. Julien Simon, a USC linebacker commit from Tacoma's Lincoln High School, has determined that his high school career is over and he will enroll at the university in January as planned.

Washington defensive end target J.T. Tuimoloau, a national recruit from suburban Seattle's Eastside Catholic High school, hasn't declared his intentions.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka, a Washington target and another national recruit, said he's not finished chasing Washington state high school receiving records.

Other high-level recruits are weighing their options on whether to move to another state, enroll in college early or stay and play out their senior year.

Huard had planned to enroll at Washington in the spring. However, after conversations with his family, he decided that he couldn't leave his teammates behind like that.

Noah Rushing, a 2022 defensive-back prospect and Huard's Kennedy Catholic teammate, said he was excited they will finish the season together.

"It's great that we are going to have our full team together," Rushing said. "As a teammate and a brother, I feel like these guys are truly passionate about this team and finishing what we started."