Washington Huskies Receive Commitment from California DB Vincent Nunley

The Washington Huskies received a commitment from Vincent Nunley, a defensive back from East Bay High School in Oakley, California, joining Dyson McCutcheon and Zakhari Spears in a class rich in secondary players.

It has long been thought that Nunley was a shoe-in to join the highly regarded McCutcheon and Spears in the back end of the UW's defense.

Nunley had Pac-12 conference schools from only Washington and Utah, plus Kansas of the Big 12, but Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller says he could see why the Huskies were high on Nunley.



"Like so many successful defensive backs under Jimmy Lake and now Will Harris, the Huskies have found a player that fits their scheme," Mueller said. "He's versatile and aggressive, plus he has the length that UW likes."

While some services have the East Bay senior as a three -star safety, Mueller projects the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Nunley as either a corner or safety.

"In the Huskies' defensive scheme, he will probably see the field primarily as a corner," Mueller said.

Edwin Weathersby II, Sports Illustrated All-American college recruiting analyst, sees a similar role for the UW's newest commit.

"Nunley is at his best when playing the ball in the air on the backend of defenses," he said about the DB as a pass defender, whom he also likes in run support against zone- read offenses.

"He can slash in the box with above average mesh-point vision when challenging the run from depth," Weathersby said.

Nunley becomes the 15th known commit for Washington and the third defensive back. With the early departure of defensive end Joe Tryon, the Huskies have another scholarship to award to a deserving walk-on or to another recruit in the class of 2021.