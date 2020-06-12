HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Husky Pitcher Emanuels, Incoming Lefty MacLean Taken in Shortened Draft

Dan Raley

Pitchers Stevie Emanuels and Dylan MacLean, the former a University of Washington junior and the latter an incoming Husky recruit from Oregon, had their names called on Thursday night in the latter half of the abbreviated Major League Baseball Draft.

Emanuels, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder converted from closer to starter, went 157th in the fifth round to the Oakland A's -- just three picks from the end of the collective talent dispersal.

The 6-3, 180-pound MacLean, a lefty and just 17, was picked up 115th in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers.

Stevie Emanuels worries what a decrease in minor-league baseball teams will do to baseball prospects such as him.
Stevie Emanuels went to Oakland with 157th pick. Mollie Handkins photo

The draft, because of the ongoing pandemic, was shortened to only 160 players, down from the more than 1,000 typically selected over 40 rounds.

"I really see myself developing into a Major League starter," said Emanuels, whose fastball tops out at 95-96. "My body is not completely filled out. I think there's more in the tank there. My ideal weight would be 225."

Emanuels, 21, compiled a 3-1 record and 0.79 earned run average for the Huskies this spring, striking out 38 batters in 22.2 innings. 

The season before, he was 2-3 with a 2.36 ERA as a closer, picking up 6 saves in 31 outings. He came to the UW from Interlake High School in Bellevue, Washington. 

Emanuels ranked 163rd by MLB.com, just outside the draft range, but he closely matched his projected position as much as anyone in the later rounds. He has five pitches.

MacLean was taken considerably higher than the MLB.com ranking of 195 that he carried into the draft. The Rangers apparently were impressed with his workout videos that showed him increasing his velocity to 92 miles per hour from the mid-80s. 

His senior season at Portland's Jesuit High School was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, limiting his exposure to the pros this spring.

MacLean falls into a designated $502,300 earnings slot, but it might take Texas more to sign him and lure him away from the Huskies and the college game, according to draft an.

His development is at stake. Minor-league baseball has been shut down this summer and faces the loss of several franchises.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's on Your Husky Football Opponent Wish List? Here's Our Top 5

The University of Washington football team still has never played 18 Power Five schools. Maybe that will change soon. The college game may never be the same again.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Know Your Foe: 3 New Michigan Wolverines, Remember Their Names

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin sat down with Brandon Brown of Michigan Digest to get an early look at three Wolverines to watch for in the season opener at Washington. Here's what they came up with.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Where's Sixkiller? At USC, Sonny Had a Bad Seat, Signed Autographs

In street clothes. the University of Washington quarterback legend watched his Huskies take on No. 1-ranked USC in Los Angeles.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Molden Is Golden: UW Corner Named First-Team Walter Camp All-American

The Washington senior cornerback keeps piling up individual honors, this one giving him attention from coast to coast.

Dan Raley

Class of 2020 Preview: Memmelaar Learned Reward of Hard Work at Early Age

Mike Martin looks at incoming freshman offensive lineman Guard Memmelaar grew up on a family farm in Middleton, Idaho, where he learned a trait that continues to return dividends.

Mike Martin

World's 100 Highest-Paid Athletes Includes Ex-Husky: Can You Name Him?

This person has made $23.7 million in 2020, having signed a four-year contract extension in December, complete with a sizable bonus.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Huskies' Elijah Molden is a Fan Favorite: Here's One Example Why

The University of Washington senior cornerback doesn't seclude himself from the fans. He dives right in, as this impressionable youngster found out.

Dan Raley

Class of 2020 Scoutlook: Memmelaar is Light on His Feet, Heavy on Possibilities

Incoming freshman Gaard Memmelaar is much more than a mauler. Trevor Mueller looks in depth into the guard's skill set.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Begin to Trickle In, But Need to Self-Quarantine

Members of the University of Washington football team are returning to Seattle this week, but won't be able to begin immediate workouts on campus.

Dan Raley

UW Foes May Find Weekend in the Hamptons is No Vacation

The Arizona cornerback is paying his dues, trying to accumulate more playing time in a veteran secondary. His biggest obstacle is his patience.

Dan Raley