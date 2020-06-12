Husky Pitcher Emanuels, Incoming Lefty MacLean Taken in Shortened Draft

Pitchers Stevie Emanuels and Dylan MacLean, the former a University of Washington junior and the latter an incoming Husky recruit from Oregon, had their names called on Thursday night in the latter half of the abbreviated Major League Baseball Draft.

Emanuels, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder converted from closer to starter, went 157th in the fifth round to the Oakland A's -- just three picks from the end of the collective talent dispersal.

The 6-3, 180-pound MacLean, a lefty and just 17, was picked up 115th in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers.

Stevie Emanuels went to Oakland with 157th pick. Mollie Handkins photo

The draft, because of the ongoing pandemic, was shortened to only 160 players, down from the more than 1,000 typically selected over 40 rounds.

"I really see myself developing into a Major League starter," said Emanuels, whose fastball tops out at 95-96. "My body is not completely filled out. I think there's more in the tank there. My ideal weight would be 225."

Emanuels, 21, compiled a 3-1 record and 0.79 earned run average for the Huskies this spring, striking out 38 batters in 22.2 innings.

The season before, he was 2-3 with a 2.36 ERA as a closer, picking up 6 saves in 31 outings. He came to the UW from Interlake High School in Bellevue, Washington.

Emanuels ranked 163rd by MLB.com, just outside the draft range, but he closely matched his projected position as much as anyone in the later rounds. He has five pitches.

MacLean was taken considerably higher than the MLB.com ranking of 195 that he carried into the draft. The Rangers apparently were impressed with his workout videos that showed him increasing his velocity to 92 miles per hour from the mid-80s.

His senior season at Portland's Jesuit High School was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, limiting his exposure to the pros this spring.

MacLean falls into a designated $502,300 earnings slot, but it might take Texas more to sign him and lure him away from the Huskies and the college game, according to draft an.

His development is at stake. Minor-league baseball has been shut down this summer and faces the loss of several franchises.