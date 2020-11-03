SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Washington RB Commit From Texas Breaks Leg, HS Career Ends Abruptly

Mike Martin

The next time Texas running back Caleb Berry puts on a football uniform, it will be in Seattle. 

On Friday night, the University of Washington recruit suffered a broken leg and was taken away by ambulance for medical treatment, bringing his high school career to an abrupt end.

Berry played for Lufkin High School in the small town of Lufkin, located north of Houston and not far from the Texas-Louisiana state line. 

The tailback went down on a first-quarter running play in a home game against New Caney, a match-up his Panthers won 13-7.

"The dude tackled me from the side and fell on my leg," Berry said. 

He suffered a fractured right fibula, which was extra painful considering all of the work he put to get ready for a pandemic-delayed season in Texas. 

Known as a workout warrior, Berry maintained a stringent schedule preparing for his senior year and he regularly posted his results on social media -- often doing all this in complete isolation.

Yet Berry is confident he can bounce back because of the work ethic he developed during the shutdown. 

"I'm hurting," he said.  "I wanted to show my worth on the field, but now I'm going to work harder than ever to get back to where I was."

The UW commit finished his senior season with 529 yards rushing on 83 carries and he scored 9 touchdowns in seven games.  

He's fortunate that the Texas high school season is playing out this fall, rather than in the spring such as in Washington state, giving him plenty of time to recover.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

At least it wasn't the tibia. I've broken the fibula in both legs, and the recovery was easier than my knee surgeries. Get well soon, lad Berry!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Race Porter Wins UW Job by a Foot

The well-utilized player holds on place-kicks and will handle fourth-down kicks, holding off roster newcomer.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: A Story of a Grandfather, Forbidden Seat, Show of Respect

Clifford's relative was a loyal Husky practice visitor and he was rewarded for his loyalty by the man in charge.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: The Pandemic Impact on Football Recruiting

In uncertain times, Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the problems that surround recruiting and the solutions being offered.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Reveals Surprise UW Starters at Tailback, Safety and Punter; Still Mum on QB

The new Husky coach cautioned all along he would make jobs open for players ready to make a jump.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Taj Davis Opts Out, Fourth Husky to Leave for Pandemic Reasons

The wide receiver from Southern California chooses to depart the UW football team. Coach Jimmy Lake hopes to get him back.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, arguably the nation's top quarterback recruit in his class, has reopened his recruiting.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the UCLA Bruins

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the current state of UCLA football with Bruins expert Michael Hanna.

Trevor Mueller

Ex-Husky corner Myles Bryant Makes NFL Debut in Patriots' loss to Buffalo

Always the underdog, the former University of Washington defensive back makes another career breakthrough.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Butler Was Greatness in Waiting, Dominated Devils

The young University of Washington inside linebacker had a coming-out game against Arizona State. He was patient all along.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen