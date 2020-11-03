Washington RB Commit From Texas Breaks Leg, HS Career Ends Abruptly

The next time Texas running back Caleb Berry puts on a football uniform, it will be in Seattle.

On Friday night, the University of Washington recruit suffered a broken leg and was taken away by ambulance for medical treatment, bringing his high school career to an abrupt end.

Berry played for Lufkin High School in the small town of Lufkin, located north of Houston and not far from the Texas-Louisiana state line.

The tailback went down on a first-quarter running play in a home game against New Caney, a match-up his Panthers won 13-7.

"The dude tackled me from the side and fell on my leg," Berry said.

He suffered a fractured right fibula, which was extra painful considering all of the work he put to get ready for a pandemic-delayed season in Texas.

Known as a workout warrior, Berry maintained a stringent schedule preparing for his senior year and he regularly posted his results on social media -- often doing all this in complete isolation.

Yet Berry is confident he can bounce back because of the work ethic he developed during the shutdown.

"I'm hurting," he said. "I wanted to show my worth on the field, but now I'm going to work harder than ever to get back to where I was."

The UW commit finished his senior season with 529 yards rushing on 83 carries and he scored 9 touchdowns in seven games.

He's fortunate that the Texas high school season is playing out this fall, rather than in the spring such as in Washington state, giving him plenty of time to recover.