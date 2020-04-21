Washington Target Jayden Wayne: "I Don't Need 100 Offers"

Offers are rolling in for high school freshman All-American Jayden Wayne early in the recruiting game.

“I don’t need 100 offers, I just want that one,” Wayne tweeted out in recent weeks.

To Wayne, this means more than a few words expressed in a tweet. Local to the area, the versatile wide receiver, linebacker and defensive end has an obvious school to consider in his backyard in the UW.

A freshman from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, Wayne carries a 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame that is attractive to potential recruiters.

This class of 2023 recruit has an offer from a rival Pac-12 contender in Oregon. Wayne is not swayed by that or any other offer just yet.

He mentioned visits to the UW shortly thereafter. His take on the recruitment process so far is he hopes to form a connection with players and coaches that creates a perfect fit.

“A school that can give me a glimpse of the love for me and my family,” he said of his college need.

A Football University All-American, Jayden ranked among the top 60 in his class this past December. He claimed MVP honors among the nation’s best freshman players. He participated in a game that will jumpstart what's expected to come for someone with exceptional high school talent.

Wayne attracted interest from schools prior to the showcase, a telling sign of what should multiply.

“(I want) a school that really wants me,” Wayne said.

The University of Washington has not yet offered Wayne, but it shouldn't be far off. At the same time, the high school freshman has been in contact with Huskies coach Jimmy Lake.

The school of his dreams would be one that provides a family atmosphere.

Wayne attended UW games this past season, sitting among other recruits and their families, and appreciated the loud crowd at Husky Stadium. He said the energy of the Dawg Pack student section was indescribable.

This Tacoma prospect displays his versatility by playing multiple positions. With lofty goals in mind, he works on putting on weight and eating right, and he keeps busy in the offseason with basketball and track.

Dunking as early as the seventh grade, Wayne could see himself as a potential dual-sport collegiate athlete. Lebron James, his sports idol, says to strive for greatness, and Wayne is well on the way to that.

Although his freshman track season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayne clocked early targets in the 400-meter dash and was on track to develop his speed and technique.

He continues to push himself, readying his game for seasons to come. And scholarship offers.