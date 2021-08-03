Washington's Tight-End Room Is Crowded and Talented Place

Following Ryan Otton's commitment, here's another look at a deep Husky position area.

While NFL scouts praise Cade Otton's all-around game as a tight end, college football recruiters rave about brother Ryan's size and skill.

Same family, position, college destination and talent level.

The younger Otton, newly committed to the University of Washington, is so unique he could have found success in any time period of football, according to John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director.

Garcia calls the 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior from the class of 2022 and Tumwater High School in Tumwater, Washington, one of the best tight ends in the West and a top 10 at his position nationally. And, of course, a multi-generational fit.

"Ryan Otton will make football fans of any era smile with his game," Garcia said. "He's big, strong and balanced as a tight-end prospect with his prowess as a blocker and a pass-catcher on an ideal 6-6 frame."

Yet this Otton is merely the newest player set to join a position room that has been filled with NFL-bound players for the good part of a decade.

Chance Bogan, a similarly touted tight end from Lincoln High School and UW commit, will arrive in the same recruiting class with Otton. He brings his own distinctive skill set, which led him to the Huskies.

"If you're an elite tight end, you want to go to Washington," Bogan said. "There's a clear history of success at that position."

Tight end at Washington has never been more star-studded than it is now with the assembled and arriving talent.

The younger Otton and Bogan each rank as top 25 tight ends for this recruiting cycle. A year ago, the Huskies added Quentin Moore, considered the nation's no. 1 junior-college tight end, and in 2022 they added Mark Redman as a top 10 tight end. Cade Otton, the incumbent, is an All-American candidate.

Here's what the UW currently at the position, a list that seemingly goes on forever:

Cade Otton, sr., 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

Quentin Moore, jr., 6-5, 245

Jack Westover, so., 6-3, 250

Devin Culp, so., 6-4, 265

Caden Jumper, fr., 6-2, 270

Mark Redman, fr., 6-6, 250

Mason West, fr., 6-4, 235

Zeke Pelluer walk-on fr., 6-5, 255

Griffin Waiss, walk-on fr., 6-5, 230

Wilson Schwartz, walk-on fr., 6-4, 225

Carson Smith, walk-on fr., 6-4, 250

Javon Forward, walk-on fr., 6-0, 240

Chance Bogan, commit, HS sr., 6-4, 220

Ryan Otton, commit, HS sr., 6-6, 225

Coming out of Tumwater High in 2017, Cade Otton stepped onto campus as a mid-level 6-4, 230-pound tight end prospect. Now an inch taller and 20 pounds heavier, Otton is projected to go as early as the second round in next year's NFL Draft.

Heading into his final season at Tumwater, Ryan Otton is among the highest-rated players at any position currently committed to the Huskies. He likely will be in the 240-pound range when he takes his first collegiate snap.

However, there's never been one particular body type the Huskies prefer at the position. They've found success with tight ends ranging from Hunter Bryant at 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds to Austin Seferian-Jenkins at 6-foot-6 and 265.

Entering his second year at Washington, Redman already resembles Seferian-Jenkins in size.

Culp, who has a frame similar to UW and current Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, gives the Huskies another block-first, pass-catcher with the ability to run well.

Moore mirrors 6-foot-5, 251-pound Drew Sample, a second-round NFL draft pick and Cincinnati Bengals starter who had a single Power 5 offer coming out of Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington.

When Bogan plays at UW, he likely will be a bigger version of Bryant, now with the Detroit Lions. Bogan and Moore each will give the Huskies a downfield threat similar to Bryant.

"I tell my QB to fade it up," Bogan said. "Throw the ball near me and I'll go get it."

When the Huskies see a desirable tight end, they say the same thing.