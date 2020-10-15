WATCH: Future Husky DL Rumbles 70 Yards for TD, Adds 2-point Conversion

Voi Tunuufi, University of Washington defensive lineman commit and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, knows his way to the opposing backfield. He's now discovered how to get into the end zone for Salt Lake City's East High School.

In a 39-20 victory this past weekend, Tunuufi scored twice in the first quarter.

With East leading Riverton 6-0, the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder carried the ball in on a two-point conversion run.

On Riverton's ensuing drive Tunuufi scooped up a ball strip-sacked loose by teammate Mapa Vaenuku and raced 70 yards for a score.

With nothing but green grass in front of him, he had just one thought, "That's a long way."

Nobody came near him, not even his teammates on a dog pile in the end zone, which was a good thing. On his first career touchdown, he required a moment alone.

"I had no idea what to do," he said. "I needed a lot of oxygen."

The two scores helped East even its season record at 4-4 and improve to 3-1 in Utah Region 3.

Besides his scoring, Tunuufi added 12 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, which involved 2.5 sacks on the night. For the season, he averages just over 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks per game.

Offensively, his coach has shown more and more faith in putting the ball in his hands. Tunuufi has rushed 3 times for 61 yards and has caught a pass for 14 yards.

Any more long runs, and East will have to stock up on the oxygen.