WATCH/LISTEN: How Important Was Budda Baker's Flip from Oregon to Washington?

Jake Heaps, Foster Sarell, Jacob Eason, Max Browne, Myles Jack, Jonathan Stewart, KeiVarae Russell, Josh Garnett, Connor Wedington and Zach Banner.

It had become an all too common sight for Husky followers to watch potentially game-changing players leave Washington state for places like Palo Alto, California; South Bend, Indiana; Burbank, California, and Eugene, Oregon.

Late in 2013, Bellevue's Budda Baker looked to join the list when he committed to the Oregon Ducks. Washington fans were prepared to lose another elite player.

Watch or listen in as Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin discuss the signal that Baker's flip from Oregon to Washington sent to other Pac-12 schools and what his new contract with the Arizona Cardinals could mean to future in-state talent like JT Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Conerly, Malilk Agbo and others.