SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH/LISTEN: How Important Was Budda Baker's Flip from Oregon to Washington?

Mike Martin

Jake Heaps, Foster Sarell, Jacob Eason, Max Browne, Myles Jack, Jonathan Stewart, KeiVarae Russell, Josh Garnett, Connor Wedington and Zach Banner.  

It had become an all too common sight for Husky followers to watch potentially game-changing players leave Washington state for places like Palo Alto, California; South Bend, Indiana; Burbank, California, and Eugene, Oregon.

Late in 2013, Bellevue's Budda Baker looked to join the list when he  committed to the Oregon Ducks.  Washington fans were prepared to lose another elite player.  

Watch or listen in as Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin discuss the signal that Baker's flip from Oregon to Washington sent to other Pac-12 schools and what his new contract with the Arizona Cardinals could mean to future in-state talent like JT Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Conerly, Malilk Agbo and others.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is Kevin Richardson? On a Stark 1977 Day, He was a Suicidal Husky

The former University of Washington defensive lineman openly discusses his brush with personal darkness and despair. He's writing a book about it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Confident as UW QB? Not Really

Billy Joe was looking at becoming a tight end or a linebacker before Rose Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Brunell got hurt in spring practice. He turned out OK.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Social Media Response to Big Ten Move, Pac-12 Limbo

Not everyone is happy after the Big Ten announced it would launch a season in October. For instance, Pac-12 players.

Mike Martin

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: Time to Find New DT Headliner

Who will fill the most productive and decorated position in Husky football history? The guy leads the team with a 13-letter name.

Dan Raley

Big Ten is Back for Football — Pac-12, It's Your Move

The University of Washington and the rest of the conference are the only Power 5 teams without a schedule, but that should change.

Dan Raley

Who is Kevin Richardson? He was a Strongman Amid Buffaloes

The former Washington Husky lineman entered the Colorado weight room anonymously and left people in awe.

Dan Raley

Myles Gaskin is a Little Fish Who Could Become a Big Dolphin

The former University of Washington running back made a move for playing time this past weekend. Will he start?

Dan Raley

How the Top 5 Highest-Paid Huskies Performed Week 1 in the NFL

Last week on, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin broke down contract details and the large paydays for the top five highest-paid Huskies in the NFL. This week, Olin talks about their opening performances and if they met expectations.

Kaila Olin

Can Jimmy Lake Take Full Advantage of Washington State Recruiting?

The state's class of 2022 might not have the elite talent of 2021, but it might be deeper. Can Jimmy Lake keep the majority of those guys home?

Mike Martin