WATCH/LISTEN: How Much does Season Restart Help UW Recruitment of Egbuka, Tuimoloau?

Two ultra elite national recruits for the class of 2021, both still uncommitted, can be found in the University of Washington's backyard. How will the season restart for the Huskies help them with this pair as they look to finish strong on commitments.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin look at new offensive coordinator's John Donovan's scheme and how it might influence the recruitment of Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka, SI All-American's number 1 receiver.

Egbuka is uncommitted, as is Eastside Catholic's JT Tuimoloau, SI All-American's No. 1 edge rusher.

While Donovan's offensive scheme is relatively unknown, numerous former Huskies now found in the NFL validate what UW coach Jimmy Lake is trying to do as he looks to wrap up the 2021 recruiting class.

Listen in as Mueller and Martin discuss how the restart of the season could positively impact Washington's in-state recruiting efforts.