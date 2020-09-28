SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH/LISTEN: How Much does Season Restart Help UW Recruitment of Egbuka, Tuimoloau?

Mike Martin

Two ultra elite national recruits for the class of 2021, both still uncommitted, can be found in the University of Washington's backyard. How will the season restart for the Huskies help them with this pair as they look to finish strong on commitments.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin look at new offensive coordinator's John Donovan's scheme and how it might influence the recruitment of Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka, SI All-American's number 1 receiver.  

Egbuka is  uncommitted, as is Eastside Catholic's JT Tuimoloau, SI All-American's No. 1 edge rusher.  

While Donovan's offensive scheme is relatively unknown, numerous former Huskies now found in the NFL validate what UW coach Jimmy Lake is trying to do as he looks to wrap up the 2021 recruiting class.

Listen in as Mueller and Martin discuss how the restart of the season could positively impact Washington's in-state recruiting efforts.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Think Big, Go Smalls, for New Edge Rusher

The UW football team needs to upgrade its vacant positions with as much speed as possible to return to the glory years. Here's a suggestion.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert's Only Husky Regret Came at Nebraska

The former University of Washington quarterback would take back one word if he could that he uttered on the sidelines of this big game.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies Return to Fall Football Practice Next Week

The University of Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 are hustling to put practice, game-day and media policies into place for a season return.

Dan Raley

Husky Stadium Sat Tailgate-Free Saturday — So Did LSU and It Was Tough

The fan base for the SEC powerhouse wasn't permitted to tailgate for its opener. So naturally, the Tigers lost.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'We Put Our Cleats in Their Throats'

Former University of Washington quarterback Billy Joe Hobert colorfully describes one of the biggest victories in Husky history.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Bridge Remembers Nebraska Wake-Up Call

A leader stepped up on the Husky sideline and let everyone have it in a blunt manner, and everything changed.

Dan Raley

Top 3 Preforming Former Huskies in Fantasy Football

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at the top three highest-performing former Huskies in Fantasy Football through the first two weeks of the NFL season along with her opinion of whether to sit or start them.

Kaila Olin

Molden and Kaufman Have Something in Common — They Stayed to the End

Elijah Molden remains with the University of Washington football team when others have left. A highly accomplished Husky running back did this once.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Barry Went 81 Yards and Nebraska Never Forgot it

The running back from Denver capped off an amazing night in Nebraska with a lightning-strike touchdown. Everyone wanted to celebrate it with him.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: Getting It Right at Left Tackle

We select the 24 starters to help new Husky coach Jimmy Lake launch his first season in charge. We had a change of heart at LT.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms