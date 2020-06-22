HuskyMaven
WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky LB Commit Will Latu

Mike Martin

Will Latu chose Father's Day to announce his football commitment to the Washington football program, giving the Huskies a highly regarded holiday pick-up. Latu was hea

John Garcia, Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting, joined Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the linebacker prospect and his future in Seattle.

by

Dan Raley