With Sign Date Near, Huskies Receive Commitment from Texas Safety

Safety Jaivion Green from Houston's Lamar High School on Monday committed to the University of Washington football program, two days before national letters of intent can be signed.

Similar to Michigan defensive linemen and twins Armon and Jayvon Parker, who pledged to the Huskies a week ago, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Green was not highly recruited.

The defensive back, who traveled to Seattle for an official visit this past weekend, reportedly held offers from Connecticut, Bucknell, Dartmouth and Holy Cross. He also had been dealing with Utah though it appeared no offer was made.

The Huskies likely are hoping he can turn into something similar to Myles Bryant or Mishael Powell, who were defensive backs who actually came to the Huskies without scholarships but earned playing time and financial aid.

One recruiting website listed him as a UW walk-on, but Green posted that he had received a full scholarship offer. He had a pair of interceptions this past season for a 7-3 Lamar team and earned some All-State recognition.

With most recruits nationwide signed by the December deadline, new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff have had to scramble to fill out a class after taking over.

Green joins an incoming group that includes previous December high-school signees in tight end Ryan Otton, offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, wide receiver Denzel Boston and edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw; junior-college transfer safety DeMario King; portal transfer additions in linebacker Cam Bright (Pittsburgh), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), running back Aaron Dumas (New Mexico), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Arizona State) and cornerback Jordan Perryman (UC Davis); plus the Parkers from Dearborn, Michigan, who will sign this week.

That's 13 players locked in from a probable 15-18 for a smallish UW recruiting class.

There's still no word on what 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School intends to do. He will chose from among the Huskies, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Michigan and USC by Wednesday.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven