Wrecking Krew: UW Among Two Dozen Trying to Keep Up with Joneses
Five days after Jedd Fisch accepted the University of Washington coaching job, his football staff reached out to Utah recruit Krew Jones with an invitation to the Huskies' next Junior Day.
The fact that Jones was one of the UW's initial contacts following the coaching change said a lot about his playing potential.
Especially since he wasn't a junior, not even close.
At the time, Jones was a rangy freshman edge rusher and tight end from Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah, a tiny town in the Logan outskirts and located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, some 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Fast forward 15 months, and Jones is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect coming off his sophomore season for the Riverhawks and holding up two dozen college football offers, including one from the Huskies.
No one has had any trouble at all in finding Millville and its high-energy, going-places native son, considered a 4-star recruit and top 100 recruit in the Class of 2027.
Jones also comes with a certain amount of personality, describing his hometown, or himself, as Thrillville on social media.
His pursuers also include Arkansas, BYU, Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State and Wisconsin.
"I want to play at a university where football is life," Jones told one of the recruiting services.
Yet he has spring-time visits lined up with a host of Big Ten schools who haven't officially offered him but want to host him in Purdue on April 25, Ohio State on April 26 and Michigan and Michigan State, both on April 28.
What everyone sees is an extremely quick and aggressive pass rusher who comes off a 93-tackle, 12-sack season for a 12-1 team, this after piling up 57 tackles and 10.5 sacks as a freshman in 2023 for a 10-3 team.
The thing about Jones is he not only plays with a fury that could be described as almost Steve Emtman-esque, he brings an athleticism that is hard to ignore, one measured by his 40-inch vertical leap.
While recruiters, recruiting sites and the like will continue to fawn all over this kid,, they'll need to pace themselves. Jones still has two more high school football seasons to play.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington