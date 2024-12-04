Zaydrius Rainey-Sale Was UW Recruiting Priority Once Fisch Staff Was Hired
For the early signing period, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football recruiters on Wednesday secured 29 players from 10 states and Australia, with possibly the best one found just 52 miles south at Bethel High School.
That would be 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, whose filled-out physique, exceptional speed and skill level give him enough talking points to be one of the most touted players coming to Montlake -- if not the best one.
"I don't feel like I'm taking any liberty by saying Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was priority No. 1 on the recruiting front walking in the door," said Matt Doherty, the UW director of player personnel who came with Fisch from Arizona. "On the plane, on the way here, he was the topic of discussion."
In the end, Rainey-Sale was one of five Washington state players who signed with the hometown school, a surprisingly high number of locals considering how everyone on the college level nationwide these days has put no boundaries in finding football talent.
Others signing with the UW were linebacker Johnathan Epperson of Auburn, edge rusher Victor Sanchez-Hernandez of Mukilteo, cornerback D'Aryhian Clemons of Spanaway and offensive lineman Lowen Coleman-Brusa of Burien.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Epperson, in giving the Huskies bookends on the defensive second row, already was familiar with Fisch's Arizona staff.
"Epperson is a guy we courted at our last stop," Doherty said. "He was set to commit to us."
While the previous Husky coaching staff headed up by Kalen DeBoer seemed to gravitate away from the Washington-produced player, Fisch's group will at least give these guys with local addresses a hard look.
"The philosophy will always be, 'Let's make sure they're good enough, but let's certainly invest and spend double the time we would anywhere else,' " Doherty said.
It's a philosophy, of course, that led to Rainey-Sale staying home. Again, he has the ability to be the headliner of the 29 new Huskies coming, as one of eight who carry 4-star ratings.
"Everybody involved should be excited," Doherty said, "to what he brings to the fold."
