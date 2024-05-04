Are the Coal Rush Uniforms a Hit? Fans Voice Their Opinions
For years, a portion of the West Virginia fanbase has been wanting an all-black uniform for the football team. An even bigger portion, has been against it because of it not being a school color and when you turn the TV on, it doesn't look like WVU without the old gold and blue popping off the screen.
Uniforms have become a big deal in the sport over the last two decades, and it even plays a part in the recruiting process, believe it or not. Kids nowadays want to like what they're wearing and having several different uniform combinations to choose from makes certain schools more appealing. Within the past week, WVU not only refreshed its regular set of blue, gold, and white uniforms, but also revealed an all-black coal rush uniform, paying tribute to all of the hard-working miners in the state.
As you would expect, there were some folks who absolutely hated it but those particular fans already had it in their minds that they wouldn't like it simply because it wasn't the school's traditional colors. Personally, I think they knocked it out of the park. How many folks agreed?
In a poll we conducted on Twitter (X), 82.1% of fans voted that they loved the look, 14.1% were indifferent, and only. 3.8% absolutely hated it.
