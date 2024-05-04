West Virginia is Pursuing Highly Recruited Safety Rashad Johnson
Class of 2025 safety Rashad Johnson (6'1", 180 lbs) of South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Florida was one of many recruits on campus last weekend for the West Virginia spring game.
"The love that they show is crazy. They make me feel like a priority," Johnson told FanNation following his visit. The Mountaineers are in a good spot for the highly recruited defensive back and are looking to secure a date for an official visit this summer. He currently has visits scheduled with Penn State (June 7-9) and UCF (June 14-16).
Last week, Johnson included West Virginia in his top ten schools alongside Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UCF. Others that offered but missed out on the cut include Alabama, Illinois, Liberty, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, and several others.
As a junior, Johnson collected 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two blocked field goals, one forced fumble, and one sack. He's got the ability to play at multiple spots in the secondary, but arguably the most intriguing part about his game is his willingness to play the run and do so effectively.
A decision date has not been determined at this time.
