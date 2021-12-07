Cincinnati Transfer, Former Top In-State Recruit Sets Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2021 defensive end Zeiqui Lawton of Charleston, WV entered the transfer portal after spending one season at the University of Cincinnati.

Coming out of high school, Lawton had a top-five that consisted of Boise State, Oregon, Illinois, West Virginia, and of course, Cincinnati. For whatever reason, the Mountaineer coaching staff pulled back in their pursuit of the state's top defensive talent but find themselves right back in the mix for Lawton a year later.

"Yeah, I've been in contact with them [West Virginia]," Lawton informed Mountaineer Maven. "I'll be taking an official visit there this weekend." When asked if there were other schools that he had conversations with Lawton responded, "I'm just focusing on WVU right now."

A couple of weeks ago, WVU head coach Neal Brown told reporters that they are going to be looking to add another body on the defensive line this offseason and if at all possible, one with experience. Although Lawton did not appear in any games with Cincinnati this past season, he does have one year of being in a college system under his belt and it was at a program that just made the College Football Playoff.

Scott Canada, who is a defensive assistant for South Charleston High School had nothing but great things to say about Lawton's ability.

"I would say Zeiqui’s best attributes are his strength, athleticism, and knowledge of the game. He sees things during a game and makes adjustments most kids his age don’t know how to do. It’s what makes him an elite prospect. He could easily be a Division-I running back, he’s that good! He has progressed over the last four years from his freshman season in ability and maturity. As a freshman, he was a big kid that oozed potential. Now, he is a guy that wants to be the most dominant player on the field each week. He takes it as a challenge if you say 'this guy' is supposed to be the best in the state or in the country."

